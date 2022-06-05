Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed the next destination for former Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic.

Nemanja Matic recently announced he would be leaving Manchester United, via his Instagram. The Serbian midfielder has been linked with a host of clubs, but it appears Jose Mourinho will be reuniting with his former player.

According to Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below, Matic is set to join Roma on a free transfer. The Portuguese manager worked with Matic during his spells with Chelsea and Manchester United.

Nemanja Mati?’s set to join AS Roma on a free transfer, as per @DiMarzio. Deal set to be completed after his official decision to leave Man Utd. ?? #ASRoma Mati? will be AS Roma’s second signing after Mile Svilar – both are joining as free agents. pic.twitter.com/9GqeodaxVU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 5, 2022

Matic failed to cement a regular place in the Manchester United team last season, with Fred, Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba often preferred in midfield. The 33-year-old clearly felt a move away from Old Trafford is the right step for him at this stage of his career. Matic won’t have a lot of time left in his career, so he won’t want to be wasting it sitting on the Manchester United bench.

The pace of the Premier League in the modern era may not suit Matic’s style, hence why he has struggled for game time recently. A move to Italy could suit the midfielder, who still has the technical ability to control a game from midfield.