Fabrizio Romano gives update on West Ham’s hunt for centre-back

West Ham United are close to completing the signing of Nayef Aguerd from Rennes as negotiations are heading towards a conclusion.

Talks between the two clubs are currently progressing according to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano as the final details regarding add-ons are all that is left to be sorted before the deal can be completed.

West Ham are now getting closer to reaching full agreement with Rennes for Nayef Aguerd, negotiations progressing. ?? #WHUFC Talks are underway – final details about add-ons then the deal can be completed. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2022

West Ham were keen to strengthen their backline this summer after a number of injury problems affected their 2021/22 campaign, and 26-year-old Aguerd, who is a left-sided centre-back, is now set to fix that issue.

David Moyes heavily relied on both Craig Dawson and Kurt Zouma this season and which player will be replaced to make room for Aguerd in the starting 11 remains to be seen but it will likely be the Englishman considering the centre-back is now 32-years-old.

Aguerd is a left-footed centre-back, who is 6ft3 in stature. The Moroccan is a very modern defender in the sense that he is a good passer with impressive vision and range. The 26-year-old can also carry the ball up the field himself, similar to players such as Antonio Rudiger or Joel Matip, which is an important skill to possess these days.

The centre-back joined Rennes in 2020 and has gone on to play 60 times for the French club in Ligue 1 but now looks set to make a move to the Premier League as the next chapter in his career begins.