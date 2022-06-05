Mohamed Salah’s future remains uncertain as he is yet to sign a new contract for Liverpool.

The Reds’ Egyptian King continues to be the subject of great speculation, with his contract extension yet to materialise.

Although Liverpool’s leading goal scorer looks set to remain at Anfield this transfer window, the Egyptian international has entered his final 12 months of the contract, which could see Liverpool lose Salah on a free next year.

That’s according to a recent tweet by transfer news specialist and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano.

Mo Salah situation has not changed, as of now. He doesn’t want to leave Liverpool this summer – but new contract talks are still complicated, up to the club for the next months. ? #LFC Liverpool will have to improve their proposal or Salah could leave on a free next year. pic.twitter.com/5EXOFXm1T0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2022

Salah racked up an impressive 23 goals for Liverpool this season, making him joint English Premier League top goal scorer and golden boot winner with Tottenham Hotspur’s Heung-Min Son.

Therefore, the Reds’ owners will be keen to hold onto their talisman, who was a significant help in keeping Manchester City on their toes during this season’s title race.

Still, unless the club meets his demands, fans could see the Egyptian forward sign for a rival club next year. That’s according to The Athletic, which state Salah wishes to remain in the Premier League.

Romano’s update suggests no real developments in LFC’s bid to keep Salah, as he described the contract talks as “complicated”, so fans are surely going to be getting very worried soon if things continue like this.