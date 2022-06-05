Former Chelsea star reveals he’s undergone emergency surgery

Ex-Chelsea player Alex Rodrigo Dias da Costa, known as Alex, recently revealed that he had undergone heart bypass surgery to unblock four arteries.

The former Chelsea defender known for his physical strength and shot power giving him the nickname “The Tank”, retired from football in 2016 while at AC Milan after a long and successful career also playing for PSV, Chelsea and PSG.

Alex’s former club Santos, where he started his footballing career, posted a video of their former defender Alex on their social media channel.

‘I came here to deny reports saying I had a heart attack. I found a (health) problem a few days ago, doctors decided to give me a bypass surgery. I had four blocked arteries,’ Alex said.

‘I just left the intensive care unit, I will stay at the hospital for another six days.’

Former club Santos, who posted the video, wished the star a speedy recovery.

Nosso ídolo mandou um recado para tranquilizar a Nação Santista! Estamos todos com você e torcendo pela sua rápida recuperação, Alex! ?? pic.twitter.com/7RZpdyBFpb — Santos FC (@SantosFC) June 3, 2022

Alex joined Chelsea from Santos in 2004, spending the first three years on loan to Dutch club PSV Eindhoven.

During his time with Chelsea, the Brazilian centre-back racked up 134 appearances in all competitions and won one Premier League, a Champions League and two FA Cups before his departure to France to play for PSG.

Alex also won the Copa America for the Brazilian national team in 2007, although he only managed 18 caps for his international side.