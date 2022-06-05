Arsenal ready to almost double star’s wages if he completes transfer, key talks planned in next few days

Arsenal are reportedly ready to try to lure Gabriel Jesus to the Emirates Stadium by offering him a huge improvement on his current wages at Manchester City.

The Gunners urgently need to strengthen up front this summer after losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona in January, while Alexandre Lacazette is set to leave on a free transfer at the end of his contract this summer.

Jesus seems ideal for Arsenal’s needs, and it seems the north London giants are willing to pay big to persuade the Brazil international to choose them despite their lack of Champions League football.

According to the Sun, Arsenal are ready to offer Jesus a deal worth £190,000-a-week plus bonuses – a big increase from his current £110k-a-week deal, while Man City are planning talks with the player’s representatives in the next few days.

Gabriel Jesus to improve his wages at Arsenal?
Gooners will hope this big offer can tempt Jesus into swapping City for Arsenal, while one imagines he will also surely consider the switch due to the increased chances of playing regular first-team football.

The 25-year-old has never really been a guaranteed starter at the Etihad Stadium, but Mikel Arteta could surely build his attack around him next season.

