Liverpool ready to pay star’s €60million clause to trigger transfer

Liverpool are reportedly ready to pay the €60million required to trigger Gavi’s release clause at Barcelona.

The Reds are pursuing a deal for the 17-year-old midfielder, who has long been considered one of the most exciting wonderkids of this next generation of youngsters at the Nou Camp.

According to Sport, Liverpool are ready to try to pay what it takes to bring Gavi to Anfield, but it seems the player’s preference may be to stay where he is for the time being.

The Spain international’s new contract with Barca is still not resolved, but Fabrizio Romano has recently tweeted that there was optimism he would commit his future to the Catalan giants…

Pablo Gavi’s agent Iván de la Peña has finally received new contract official proposal from Barcelona, after long stand by – confirmed as reported by @moillorens. ?? #FCB Talks will enter into key stages in the coming days after optimistic feelings in the last meeting. pic.twitter.com/p89wkudZJQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 3, 2022

Gavi looks like a player with a big future, and it would be interesting to see how he’d develop under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Still, for the time being it perhaps looks unlikely LFC will be able to pull this deal off, so it might be one to revisit again in the future.