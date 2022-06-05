Inter Milan offered chance to sign 26-year-old Chelsea midfielder for just £17m

Judging by recent reports, Romelu Lukaku isn’t the only Chelsea player Serie A giants Inter Milan are interested in signing this summer.

That’s according to a recent report from Gazzetta dello Sport, who claims Blues’ midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been offered to the 19-time Italian champions.

After joining their youth academy all the way back in 2004, Loftus-Cheek, 26, has been on Chelsea’s books his entire professional career.

MORE: Opinion: Liverpool need to meet club’s “crazy” demands for vital transfer to deal with Mane & Salah problem

However, despite being with the Londoners for nearly two decades, the 26-year-old has continually struggled to nail down a place in his manager’s first-team plans.

Despite German boss Thomas Tuchel now being in charge, Loftus-Cheek, although recently seeing an upturn in playing time, is rumoured to be fed up with playing a bit-part role, and consequently, this summer could see the midfielder, who has two years left on his deal, move on.

Speaking to Sky Sports earlier this year following a brief run of games, Loftus-Cheek said: “I’ve been really happy with how I’ve played personally. I had a bit of a niggle with my Achilles mid-season which stunted my progress a bit but I came back from that and I’m enjoying my football again.”

Offered to Inter Milan for £17m (€20m), the box-to-box midfielder, who is understood to be an admirer of manager Simone Inzaghi, appears open to the idea of plying his trade abroad.

Equally, Inter Milan is believed to be considering the offer on the table which could very well result in a formal bid being made and the Chelsea number 12 swapping England for Italia.