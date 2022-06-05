Inter Milan uncertainty could benefit Arsenal in pursuit of striker

Inter Milan are currently looking at the possibility of completing deals for both Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala and their pursuit of the pair might just give Arsenal a free run at one of their other targets.

That would be Sassuolo’s Gianluca Scamacca, who Arsenal recently made a bid of €40million for but had it rejected according to a report from Alfredo Pedulla.

The 23-year-old has impressed many this season in Serie A and the striker’s 16 goals in Italy’s top division has not gone unnoticed by Europe’s top clubs. The Italian is said to be waiting for an offer from his home country and Arsenal at present are seen as outsiders in the race for his signature reports Pedulla.

The €40million figure that Arsenal put forward is certainly an important one but is not enough to convince Sassuolo who hopes for more in order to part ways with their star striker reports Calciomercato.

Scamacca has a contract with his current side until 2026 and the race is said to be open states the Italian outlet as Inter are currently occupied.