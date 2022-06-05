Netherlands boss Louis Van Gaal has criticised Tottenham manager Antonio Conte for his use of Steven Bergwijn and has urged the winger to leave Spurs this summer.

The former Manchester United manager watched Bergwijn dazzle in his country’s 4-1 victory away to Belgium in the Nations League on Friday, in which the 24-year-old started up front and opened the scoring on the night.

The Dutchman is up for sale this summer in order for Tottenham to acquire other transfer targets and the North London club have put a price tag of €25million on the winger’s head reports ESPN.

Bergwijn has been heavily linked with a return to the Netherlands with Ajax said to be interested in acquiring the 24-year-old during the upcoming window and the Dutch champions have already had a bid of £17million rejected reports the Daily Mail.

This is a move Van Gaal wants to see Bergwijn make, as the winger hasn’t played for Spurs since January, a fact the Netherlands coach criticised Conte for.

Speaking to De Telegraaf after Friday’s 4-1 win, the Dutch coach said on Bergwijn’s future: “I want him to go to Ajax as soon as possible. Tottenham don’t give him enough playing minutes and that is unbelievable when you see his qualities.”

Van Gaal might get his wish soon as it looks very likely that the Dutch star will depart North London this summer.