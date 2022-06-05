Jose Mourinho brought in Ainsley Maitland-Niles from Arsenal in January, but the move didn’t work out for the 24-year-old.

Maitland-Niles only started seven league games and has been sent back to Arsenal following the expiration of his loan spell.

However, that hasn’t stopped Mourinho from turning to The Gunners for another transfer target, with Calcio Mercato reporting that Roma are showing an interest in Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin.

Mourinho hasn’t been afraid to visit the Premier League when signing players, and one of his most successful purchases last season was bringing in Tammy Abraham.

Bellerin’s days at Arsenal appear to be numbered.

Abraham scored 17 league goals for Roma last season, and Mourinho will be hoping Bellerin can hit the ground running just like the England international.

The Spanish defender would reportedly cost in the region of €18m, but with Bellerin being out of favour at Arsenal, and his contract expiring next year, Roma could be able to negotiate a lower fee.

Roma will be hoping they don’t make a similar mistake they did with Maitland-Niles, who failed to perform whilst in Italy. However, the 24-year-old wasn’t playing regularly before he signed for Roma, whereas Bellerin started 22 league games for Betis last season.