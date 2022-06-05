Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could reportedly be eyeing up a move for Chelsea misfit Christian Pulisic in a surprise transfer move this summer.

The USA international has struggled in his time at Stamford Bridge, despite looking a hugely promising young player when he first arrived from Borussia Dortmund.

The Daily Star now claim Pulisic is being considered by Liverpool as a replacement for Sadio Mane, though we’re not sure Reds fans will be convinced this is an ideal piece of business.

Pulisic hasn’t lived up to expectations in his time in the Premier League so far, and Chelsea would surely be pretty happy to let him go if a reasonable offer came in for him.

Still, perhaps the 23-year-old could revive his career at Anfield? Looking back at old quotes from Klopp about the American forward, it’s clear he rates him highly.

Could Klopp be tempted by Pulisic transfer?

“I like Christian, I’ve known him since he was a kid. He’s still not really old, he’s a fantastic player, and it’s deserved that people think highly of him in America,” Klopp said in 2018, as quoted by the Daily Express.

“In Germany, it’s the same. If he wants to play in England or whatever one day then for sure he has the chance to do so but he’s at a really good club for his development at this moment.

“It’s really good to be at a club where they know him already. He had not his best season last year but he was still a decisive player but it’s important in that age group that there’s no rush.

“He still has 14 or 15 years to play in his career and that’s good and he wants to be the best Pulisic he can be. For this, there is still space for development.

“If – at one point – he will join us, I don’t know. I like him, it’s not that that could be the problem, but we respect contracts still and there’s no market I know about at the moment. We did our business and Dortmund are doing theirs. All good.”