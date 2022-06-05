La Liga giants start to turn Salah’s head on new contract at Liverpool

Barcelona have told Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah that they will make a move for him next summer should the Egyptian superstar not sign a new deal with the Reds.

This is according to the Mirror, who reports that it is believed the Barcelona factor is a major reason behind the forward stalling on agreeing a new deal with Liverpool, after informing close friends a few months ago that he was ready to extend his stay on Merseyside.

Salah has already confirmed that he will be staying at Liverpool next season during a press conference before the Champions League final, reported by Sky Sports, but beyond that is a serious worry for the Reds and Fabrizio Romano has stated that nothing has changed with regards to the 29-year-old’s contract situation.

Mo Salah situation has not changed, as of now. He doesn’t want to leave Liverpool this summer – but new contract talks are still complicated, up to the club for the next months. ? #LFC Liverpool will have to improve their proposal or Salah could leave on a free next year. pic.twitter.com/5EXOFXm1T0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2022

The Athletic also recently reported should Salah leave on a free transfer next summer, his preference would be to stay in the Premier League rather than head overseas. This would be a nightmare scenario for Liverpool as the forward would be certain to join a direct title rival in either Manchester City or Chelsea.

This is also bad news for Barcelona as if it becomes known that Salah won’t be signing a new deal with Liverpool the competition for his signature will most certainly heat up and the Catalan club would not be able to compete with the English sides in terms of putting together a competitive wage package.

The La Liga giants, however, seem to have Salah’s attention at present as this saga looks certain to drag on for a little while longer.