Barcelona consider risky transfer that could cost €40million

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing up a surprise potential transfer swoop for Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar as he’s made available this summer.

The Frenchman has flopped in his time in Spain, but it seems Barcelona have asked about him as he’s put up for sale for around €40million, according to Todo Fichajes.

Lemar shone in his time at former club Monaco, and it could still be that he’ll be able to revive his career as long as he makes the right move.

It’s a big gamble for Barca, however, to pay up for the 26-year-old after his disappointing La Liga career so far, with the Catalan giants previously living to regret signing the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Arda Turan from their rivals.

Still, it makes sense that Barcelona might want to bring in a new wide-forward this summer, with Ousmane Dembele nearing the end of his contract.

There are surely better options out there than Lemar, but perhaps he’s just being considered as an alternative to some other preferred options.