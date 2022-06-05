Robert Lewandowski could use obscure contract loophole to force Barcelona transfer

Bayern Munich may reportedly face a surprise blow to their hopes of keeping star player Robert Lewandowski this summer.

The Poland international has been strongly linked with Barcelona for some time now, and it could be that he’ll be able to force a move through despite still having a year to run on his contract at the Allianz Arena.

According to Bild, it seems there may be some cause for concern at Bayern, with the report explaining that Lewandowski could use the so-called ‘Webster Clause’ to buy himself out of his contract a year early.

This clause hasn’t been used very often, with Andy Webster’s move from Hearts to Wigan in 2006 one of the most famous examples of recent times.

This slightly complicated law allows players over the age of 28 to buy themselves out of their contract, as long as it’s two years since their last contract extension, and as long as the club is compensated.

It will be interesting to see if this does come about, but Barca fans will certainly be hoping it could still mean they have a chance of signing this world class goal machine this summer.