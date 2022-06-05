Liverpool looking to find new club for 26-year-old mystery man

Liverpool have told defender Ben Davies he is free to find a new club this summer with the centre-back yet to make his debut for the Reds.

A Liverpool source has told Football Insider that the Merseyside club will listen to permanent and loan offers for the 26-year-old this summer after failing to break into Jurgen Klopp’s squad over the last year and a half.

The centre-back is somewhat of a mystery man for Liverpool fans as he is a player no one has really seen since his signing back in January 2021. Davies was signed amidst the Reds’ injury crisis at centre-back last season but the man signed alongside the Englishman, Ozan Kabak, was given all the game time whilst being partnered by the likes of Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams.

Liverpool paid a fee of just £500,000 for Davies in January 2021, with add-ons potentially helping the sum rise to £1.6million reported Sky Sports. According to The Athletic, Liverpool have recouped that investment already, thanks to a £500,000 loan fee received from Sheffield United last season, where the 26-year-old spent the last campaign.

The Reds could find it hard to sell the centre-back during the summer as he has a contract until 2025 with the Premier League club and there aren’t many clubs lining up for his signature. Therefore, another loan move is more likely for Davies, who will be looking to move on with his career.