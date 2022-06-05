Liverpool are set for a busy summer, with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah both approaching the end of their contracts.

Jurgen Klopp may have to consider moving the pair on or risk losing them on a free transfer next year.

Another man who is out of contract soon is James Milner. The veteran midfielder has played a pivotal squad role at Liverpool in recent years, and he’s set to extend his stay at the club.

According to The Athletic, Milner has agreed a new one-year deal at Liverpool, accepting a significant wage cut to ensure negotiations went smoothly.

The 36-year-old is reaching the latter stages of his career, and it’s testament to his character that he was willing to accept a lower salary to secure the deal.

The report also claims that Milner turned down two-year contracts at two Premier League clubs, as well as an offer from America.

Milner may not be a regular week in week out at Liverpool, but his leadership and experience are vital in helping guide the younger players through some monumental fixtures.

Liverpool participated in three cup finals this season, as well as battling for the Premier League title, and there’s no doubt Milner would have had a helping hand not just on the pitch, but in the dressing room and on the training ground.