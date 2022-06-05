Liverpool target set to sign new contract with €1billion release clause

Barcelona’s Gavi looks set to stay at the Camp Nou with a final meeting over his new contract scheduled for this week.

The 17-year-olds priority was to stay in Spain and that now looks set to happen as the matter is being considered closed and will be near completion in the next few days reports SPORT.

Gavi has been an integral part of the current Barcelona team after breaking into the first team this season and racked up a total of 46 appearances in the Blaugrana shirt, scoring two goals and providing six assists to his teammates.

This will be a huge relief to Barca as there was a small chance that they could have lost one of their prized assets and have now included a release clause of €1billion to keep clubs away in the near future according to SPORT.

Gavi’s main pursuers were said to be Liverpool, who were willing to pay the €50million release clause in the youngster’s contract this summer reports SPORT. The Reds are in need of another midfielder and the talented 17-year-old was identified as an ideal candidate for the role.

Liverpool now sees the case as lost and have decided to stop chasing the Barcelona star as they consider the case to be closed. The Premier League side knew that the player’s priority was to stay but with the uncertainty surrounding Barca’s financial situation, the Merseyside hoped to pounce should things fall apart.