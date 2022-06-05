Liverpool forward clarifies comments about potential transfer

Sadio Mane’s recent vague comments have left Liverpool fans baffled over his future at Anfield.

Mane has been reluctant to answer questions about his future at Liverpool, and during a recent interview with Sky Sports News, Mane told reporters he would answer questions about his future after the Champions League final, creating plenty of speculation among football fans.

? “I’m going to answer after the Champions League.” Sadio Mané responds to being asked about his future at Liverpool. ? pic.twitter.com/YWx3WA4pfq — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 25, 2022

Although Mane has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, the Senegal international has been reluctant to give away any clear indications of his future.

However, Mane had seemingly disclosed the clearest indication that he could soon depart Anfield.

Speaking to Sky Sports News ahead of his World Cup qualifier with Senegal on Saturday, Mane was asked for his response to a poll about his future:

He replied: “Like everyone else, I’m on social media, and I see the comments. Isn’t it between 60 to 70 per cent of Senegalese that wants me to leave Liverpool?

“I will do what they want. We will see soon! Don’t be in a hurry because we’ll see this together.”

Mane has surely pricked up ears in the Allianz Arena, with reports that Bayern Munich are strong contenders to offer Mane a new challenge in Germany, as reported by football transfer news specialist and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano.

Sadio Mané has decided to leave Liverpool this summer ?? #LFC He’s ready for a new experience after many special years with Reds – it will be confirmed to the club. FC Bayern are strong contenders – but it’s still open and not completed as Sadio wanted to wait for the final. pic.twitter.com/hr6R5NmuZ0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2022

Unfortunately for them, Mane has now retracted his previous statement after revealing to reporters that he was joking after the Senegal’s game against Benin.

When asked to clarify his intentions (as quoted by Metro) Mane said:

“I spoke yesterday while joking with a bit of humour and it was everywhere.

“I think we’ll stop there. Liverpool is a club I respect a lot. The fans adopted me since day one. Regarding the future, we’ll see.”

Mane has so far declined to sign a new deal with Premier League giants Liverpool.

Liverpool could potentially lose two of their most prominent players within the next 12 months, with both Mane and fellow star player Mohamed Salah set to be out of contract at the end of next season.