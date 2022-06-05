Liverpool turn down initial £21m offer from Bayern Munich

Liverpool have turned down Bayern Munich’s initial offer for Senegal winger Sadio Mane.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that Mane has expressed his desire to leave Liverpool this summer, with Bayern Munich showing heavy interest.

Now, reliable journalist Paul Joyce has claimed Bayern Munich have submitted a £21m offer plus bonuses to bring Mane to Germany. However, Liverpool have rejected this initial offer from the German champions, as seen in the tweet below.

Liverpool have turned down Bayern Munich’s opening bid for Sadio Mane. It was for £21m guaranteed, plus £4m in add-ons payable if, for example, Bayern won the Champions League.

Also, James Milner close to signing new deal on significantly reduced terms. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) June 5, 2022

Bayern are clearly attempting to test the water with Liverpool, submitting a fairly low opening offer, hoping the Merseyside club accept. Liverpool are playing a risky game with Mane, as his contract expires next year, so he could leave the club on a free transfer.

Due to his contract expiring, Liverpool will want to receive a fee for one of their prizes assets, but the offer from Bayern isn’t sufficient enough. The transfer window has only just opened, so there’s plenty of time for the two clubs to negotiate and come to an agreement.

With Mane wanting to leave the club, Jurgen Klopp won’t be wanting an unhappy player at the club, so coming to an agreement with Bayern Munich is probably best for all parties involved.