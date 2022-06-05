Man United hopeful of signing De Jong but player prefers three other clubs

Manchester United have been dealt another blow in their pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong but remains hopeful of signing the 25-year-old.

Fabrizio Romano reported yesterday that Man United want to open direct talks with Barça for De Jong as they feel there’s a chance to sign the 25-year-old because of Barcelona’s financial situation but there are no updates from the Dutchman’s side, who is said to prefer other options over joining the Premier League side.

Manchester United wanted to open direct talks with Barça for Frenkie de Jong as they feel there’s a chance to sign him because of Barcelona’s financial situation. ? #MUFC Still no updates on player side, as of now. Man United are waiting – they hope Frenkie changes his mind. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2022

These clubs have now been revealed by Cadena SER journalist, Santi Ovalle, who reports that if De Jong is forced to leave by his current side, the 25-year-old would rather snub Erik ten Hag and join one of Bayern Munich, Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain. It is widely known that the Barcelona midfielder wants to play Champions League football and that unfortunately isn’t a factor that United cant fix now.

De Jong is one of Barca’s most valuable assets but the Catalan side could be forced to sell the Dutchman in order to bring in other targets such as Robert Lewandowski. The La Liga side are said to be asking for at least €80million for the midfielder reports The Athletic as his contract doesn’t expire in Spain until 2026.

De Jong would be a great fit for any of the aforementioned clubs but it is clear that PSG needs his services the most, along with Man United, should they somehow convince the former Ajax star to move to Old Trafford.