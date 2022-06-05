Former Man United star praises “talent” being strongly linked with Old Trafford transfer

Former Manchester United star Daley Blind has heaped praise onto team-mate Jurrien Timber amid transfer rumours linking him with a possible move to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils could do with adding a top young centre-back like Timber to their squad, with serious concerns over the performances of Harry Maguire and others in the season just gone.

Man Utd leaked goals all season long, finishing the 2021/22 campaign with their highest goals-against tally in the Premier League era, so it makes sense that Timber is one of their targets, as Fabrizio Romano recently wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

It remains to be seen if a deal will definitely be done, however, with Timber’s Ajax team-mate Daley Blind making it clear he hopes to see the 20-year-old stay in Amsterdam because he rates him so highly.

“He is wise enough to make his own choices,” Blind told a press conference, as quoted by the Metro.

“I don’t need to explain what kind of talent and player he is. How important he is to us.

“What he shows from the start though is unbelievable. Of course, as a teammate, I hope he stays for another year. I cannot influence that.

“I can only say that Ajax must do its best to keep him.”

Blind had a difficult spell at United earlier in his career, so one imagines Timber might do well to listen to him and think twice about following Erik ten Hag to Manchester this summer.