Man United squad set to vote on next captain, veteran favourite to take armband from Maguire

Manchester United’s new era under Erik Ten Hag is set to see the club undergo many changes, including deciding on which player will be the senior first-team’s new captain.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who claims Ten Hag is happy for the Red Devils’ squad to vote on who they would like to lead the team next season.

Although centre-back Harry Maguire currently wears the armband, it is expected the English defender will be forced to relinquish his duties.

Handed the side’s armband under former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Maguire’s time as Man United skipper has largely been a disappointment.

Although ex-interim manager Ralf Rangnick refused to strip Maguire of the armband, it has always felt like it is just a matter of time until the former Leicester City defender had to give up his responsibilities.

Ahead of the squad’s decision, it is expected that Cristiano Ronaldo and goalkeeper David De Gea are the frontrunners with the Spaniard set to win the majority vote.

De Gea to become Man United captain?

De Gea, 31, has been a long-serving member of the Red Devils’ first team.

Having been signed all the way back in 2011 under legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, it is clear that De Gea, unlike Ronaldo, who spent 12 years away from the club, has been part of the Old Trafford furniture for well over a decade.

Expected to be a hugely influential skipper, the Spanish shot-stopper’s off-field contributions are believed to be able to mend a fractured team atmosphere.

Not only that but, should he take the armband, it would be possible the 31-year-old then agree to see out the rest of his career with the 20-time league winners.