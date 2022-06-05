Manchester United hope player changes his mind about Old Trafford transfer

Manchester United are reportedly hoping that Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong will change his mind about a potential transfer to Old Trafford this summer.

The Netherlands international has had a decent spell at Barcelona, and previously looked a hugely promising young talent whilst playing under Erik ten Hag at Ajax.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for De Jong now, but it seems Man Utd hold out some hope of persuading Barca to sell because of their financial woes, though Fabrizio Romano adds that the Red Devils also hope the player himself changes his mind about possibly moving to Manchester…

Manchester United wanted to open direct talks with Barça for Frenkie de Jong as they feel there’s a chance to sign him because of Barcelona’s financial situation. ? #MUFC Still no updates on player side, as of now. Man United are waiting – they hope Frenkie changes his mind. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2022

United urgently need to strengthen in midfield this summer, with De Jong looking ideal to help the club replace the likes of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic as they leave on free transfers.

De Jong, however, clearly doesn’t seem too keen on the move to MUFC, and that’s hardly surprising after their recent struggles.

Surely most United fans will feel the club shouldn’t push too hard for a player if he isn’t that sold on a move in the first place.