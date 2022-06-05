Newcastle are reportedly showing an interest in Manchester City defender Nathan Ake, but the Dutch international isn’t going to come cheap.

According to The Sun, Newcastle are looking to sign Ake this summer, as Eddie Howe looks to bolster his defence ahead of next season. The report claims Newcastle have made an enquiry, but it appears Manchester City won’t be looking to let him leave on the cheap.

The report goes on to state that Manchester City will be looking to make a profit on the Dutch defender, who cost the club £50m when signing from Bournemouth.

Howe worked with Ake during his time on the south coast, so he knows what the 27-year-old is capable of. There’s no doubt he’d be a useful addition to the Newcastle side, but £50m seems a little excessive for someone who isn’t even playing regular football.

Newcastle’s financial power is extremely public after their recent takeover, but they will still have to make smart decisions in order to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Ake may have to consider a move to progress in his career, with Ruben Dias, John Stones, and Aymeric Laporte all ahead of him in the pecking order.