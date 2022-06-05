Big Brother star explains why she rejected Michael Owen after “sexts” from former England ace

Former Big Brother contestant Rebecca Jane has spoken more about being sent flirty text messages from Liverpool and England great Michael Owen.

The reality TV star spoke a few months ago about the sexts Owen sent her, but she now says she had to turn him down because he isn’t tall enough!

“The story that Michael span me was that they were not really married and it was a sham,” she told the Sun.

“He said it was a marriage of convenience for the sake of appearances and to keep their racehorse business going.

“He told me his marriage was over, it was all a big façade and he wasn’t really married any more.

“I should have perhaps investigated his situation a bit more and been more cautious — but I took him at face value.

“He fed me a load of rubbish over a six-week period when I was in communication with him and he wanted to meet me.

“But it should be remembered that I actually turned him down — I turned him down quite a bit and didn’t meet him.

“To be honest, he didn’t meet my height requirements.”

Owen had a great playing career for the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester United, and has since gone into punditry in his retirement.