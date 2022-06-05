Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch could reportedly be keen on a transfer swoop for Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino this summer.

The Japan international has shown glimpses of real talent in his time at Anfield, but overall hasn’t really done enough to look like he has much of a chance of playing regularly under Jurgen Klopp.

One imagines Minamino could do a job for someone like Leeds, however, and they’re being linked with an interest in the 27-year-old by the Daily Mirror, who add that Klopp could be open to letting him go.

Leeds only narrowly stayed up this season, so could do with making some changes to their squad this summer if they want to do better in 2022/23.

Liverpool fans might be concerned about losing Minamino, however, with there already being doubts over Sadio Mane’s future, while Divock Origi is also about to be out of contract, with the club confirming he’ll be moving on.

LFC would still have Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz, but it’s debatable if they’d really have the squad depth to keep up with Manchester City without someone like Minamino in reserve.