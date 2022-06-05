Newcastle have now joined Barcelona and Arsenal in the race for Benfica left-back Alejandro Grimaldo.

Grimaldo has had an impressive season at Benfica, and his performances have attracted the interest of many clubs around Europe. Reports this week have claimed Arsenal and Barcelona are interested in signing the Spaniard, according to Fichajes.

Now, another Premier League club have entered the race, with A Bola reporting that Newcastle are also interested in signing Grimaldo.

The North-East club brought in Matt Targett on loan in January from Aston Villa, but it seems Eddie Howe wants to continue to improve this area of the pitch. The 26-year-old played a key part in helping Newcastle push up the league in the second half of the season, but with the Saudi billionaires taking over, they will want to keep bringing in reinforcements.

A move to Newcastle might be the right move for Grimaldo, if he wants to continue to play regular football. Arsenal currently have Kieran Tierney, so the Spaniard may find it difficult to break into the starting eleven initially.

However, a move back to Spain could also suit, and Grimaldo could be the long-term replacement for Jordi Alba.