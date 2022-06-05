Christoper Nkunku has been heavily linked with a host of European clubs ahead of this summer transfer window.

Some of those clubs include Manchester United and Chelsea, who are both reportedly interested in signing the French winger. According to L’Equipe (via Sport Witness), Chelsea will be looking to make an offer for Nkunku in the coming weeks, and Todo Fichajes have claimed Manchester United are also interested in the winger.

Now, Nkunku has spoken out on his future, amid interest from the Premier League.

“It’s no secret. There are clubs interested in me. Yes it’s flattering, but it’s also flattering to have a club like Leipzig do everything to keep me as well,” said Nkunku, speaking to Telefoot, as quoted by GFFN.

Nkunku has now confirmed there are multiple clubs interested in him, and it will be interesting to see whether he decides to stick with Leipzig or move on this summer.

“I’ll have to reflect well and make a decision. The World Cup is on the way and that’s another factor to take into account,” added Nkunku.

With the World Cup approaching, Nkunku will have to make sure he is playing regular football to give himself the best chance to secure a place in the France squad. Competing with the likes of Kylian Mbappe will mean he can’t risk joining a new club and struggling to get into the team.

Nkunku is enjoying his football as it stands and performing exceptionally, so staying at Leipzig for another season might be his best option.