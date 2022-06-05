Liverpool rival Man City for £60m transfer as alternative target on the brink of completing move elsewhere

Liverpool are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in a potential transfer deal for Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The England international, who is likely to cost around £60million, is also a target for Manchester City as they look for a replacement for Fernandinho this summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

Phillips has shone at Elland Road in the last few years, and also formed a key part of that England side that reached the final of Euro 2020 last summer.

It’s easy to see why Liverpool might also be keen to sign Phillips, with Jurgen Klopp perhaps in need of freshening things up a bit after his side missed out on the Premier League title and lost the Champions League final.

City might be the more tempting destination after Pep Guardiola’s dominance in the English top flight since his arrival here in 2016, but Liverpool are also a force to be reckoned with after winning the title in 2019/20 and reaching three Champions League finals under Klopp.

Phillips looks an ideal long-term replacement for Fernandinho at the Etihad Stadium, while he could make sense as a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, who left Anfield last summer.

The Mirror add that the Reds are looking at him as an alternative to Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni, who looks on the brink of a move to Real Madrid instead.