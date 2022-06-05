Chelsea have been showing an interest in PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe in recent weeks, and the French defender has now spoken out about his future.

According to GOAL, Chelsea could make a move for Kimpembe this summer, as Thomas Tuchel looks to bolster his defence ahead of next season. Chelsea are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements in this transfer window, with Antonio Rudiger already out the door and Andreas Christensen out of contract.

The 26-year-old has now spoken out on his future, and it’s not good news for Chelsea.

Presnel Kimpembé on his future: “I’m in love with Paris Saint-Germain. It’s key moment for my career – I will be in talks with the board about the project”. ?? #PSG Kimpembé is waiting to receive a new contract proposal soon – it will be up to the new board. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 5, 2022

Chelsea may have to look elsewhere.

Kimpembe has shown no signs of wanting to leave the club he loves, as seen in the tweet above. The central defender has mentioned he wants to hold talks with the club over the project, but due to his affection for PSG it seems as if he is looking to stay in France.

Kimpembe’s contract at PSG doesn’t expire for another two years, so the club may be in no rush to tie him down to a new deal. However, every player wants to be assured they’re wanted, so he could be looking to extend his contract as soon as possible.