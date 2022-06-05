Real Sociedad set to beat several La Liga sides to Man United veteran

Real Sociedad look to have emerged as the winner of the La Liga race for the signature of Manchester United veteran Juan Mata.

Real Betis and the 34-year-old’s former club, Valencia, were also said to be in the race but it looks like the Basque side will emerge victorious according to Todofichajes.

Mata’s father and agent, Juan Manuel Mata Rodríguez, has been seen several times with Jokin Aperibay, the president of Real Sociedad and the club hopes to announce the free transfer within the next two weeks.

Imanol Alguacil will now have both the Spanish veteran and David Silva as creative forces in his side and will look to their experience to help the San Sebastian side kick on next season.

Mata is leaving Man United for free at the end of the season after spending eight years with the club. The midfielder swapped La Liga for the Premier League in 2011 joining Chelsea where he first impressed the English audience. The 34-year-old played 278 times in England’s top division, scoring 52 goals and assisting a further 54.

The Spaniard is now set to return to La Liga after 11 years where he hopes to get more regular game time to show off his impressive range of skills.