Richarlison and Vinicius Junior had to be separated in Brazil training after getting into a heated row.

According to the Daily Mirror, it’s not clear what caused the row, but images have surfaced showing Everton forward Richarlison and Real Madrid starlet Vinicius being at the heart of it, with players like Neymar trying to help calm things down…

This is not what Brazil fans will want to see from their players, who are preparing for a game against Japan on Monday.

Vinicius recently scored the winning goal for Real Madrid against Liverpool in the Champions League final, which Richarlison certainly seemed to enjoy at the time with this brutal tweet mocking Everton’s rivals.