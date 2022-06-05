Tottenham consider transfer swoop for PL ace that offers clue about how Conte plans to use Perisic

Tottenham are reportedly considering a potential summer transfer window swoop for Newcastle United forward Allan Saint-Maximin.

Spurs chief Fabio Paratici is said to be a big fan of Saint-Maximin, with the Frenchman being eyed as a possible addition to strengthen Antonio Conte’s attack, with recent signing Ivan Perisic more likely to operate as a wing-back, according to football.london.

Saint-Maximin has shone in his time in the Premier League, playing with tremendous skill and flair that could make him a real hit with Tottenham fans.

Conte already has quality up front in the form of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski, and it could be useful to have Saint-Maximin as another option to give the squad more depth.

Perisic, who is joining on a free transfer from Inter Milan, can also play out wide in a front three, but it seems he’s been signed with the view of operating as a wing-back, according to the report.

It remains to be seen if that’s really the best way to use the Croatia international, but it should mean there’s room for another attacking signing at Tottenham this summer.

