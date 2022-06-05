Sterling could make U-turn on future amid interest from several big clubs

Raheem Sterling is weighing up whether to run down his Manchester City contract so he can have his pick of clubs next summer after being linked with a move away from the Etihad ahead of the upcoming window.

A summer move seemed inevitable for the 27-year-old as the Englishman has been linked with a move to Arsenal and 90min reported that the forward is ready to inform City that he wants to join Barcelona during the upcoming window but now that is not fully certain according to the Mirror.

All this uncertainty stems from Sterling having just one year left on his contract and the player knows that there will be no shortage of takers if a player valued at £60million by City becomes a free agent next summer.

The Mirror reports that Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea are all interested in taking the England winger back to London and Barcelona would be more than happy to take the City star for free rather than pay a fee due to the Catalan side’s financial troubles.

The Athletic reported last month that Sterling will wait until after England’s Nations League fixtures this month before holding negotiations with Man City and making a decision over his future. That time has nearly arrived so a clearer picture of the winger’s future shouldn’t be too far away.

Talks over a new deal to stay at City have been ongoing for the last year, with no breakthrough imminent states the Mirror. With more set to take place soon, Sterling will want to know his place in the team as minutes will grow slimmer from here on out, following the new arrivals of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez this summer.