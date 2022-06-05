Ten Hag set to snub Rangnick advice as Dutchman targets five new signings

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag is unlikely to follow former interim boss Ralf Rangnick’s advice that the Premier League giants need to sign as many as 10 new players this summer.

That’s according to a recent report from Goal, who has reported that Ten Hag feels 10 new players are not necessary this summer and believes the squad, in its current form, still has a lot of potential when it comes to the prospect of competing.

Speaking earlier in the year, Rangnick, who spoke to reporters after the Red Devils’ 4-0 thrashing against rivals Liverpool, as quoted by Sky Sports, said: “If you analyse the situation it is not difficult to analyse. For me, it is clear there will be six, seven, eight, maybe ten new players. Before you sign those players you need to be aware how you want to play.”

However, Ten Hag is not expected to follow through with his predecessor’s earlier assessment and is far more likely to opt for five new signings instead.

MORE: Opinion: Liverpool need to meet club’s “crazy” demands for vital transfer to deal with Mane & Salah problem

It isn’t all doom and gloom for the Red Devils though.

Although the former Ajax manager has yet to meet the playing squad, his arrival is understood to have already had a positive impact on the club’s staff force behind-the-scenes.

Speaking during his first interview with the club’s official media, the 52-year-old said: “Not all the players will be coming in, because the ones who play internationals will have a longer break because they play longer in this current season.

“But of course, I’m really looking forward, it gives me a lot of motivation and joy to meet them and I’m really looking forward to it. We need the pre-season to get the team ready for the start of the season.”

With United’s decision-makers set for a hugely important summer transfer window, the players, who are heading for a new era, will need to be ready in time for pre-season which is expected to begin on 27 June.