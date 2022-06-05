Major blow to Ten Hag’s plans as £35m star has one concern over Man United transfer

Manchester United may reportedly have a major concern over finalising a transfer deal for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber.

The young Dutchman has been strongly linked with the Red Devils for some time now, but it seems he has his reservations over following Erik ten Hag from Amsterdam to Manchester.

According to the Daily Mirror, Timber’s potential £35million move to Man Utd could be in some doubt as he’s worried about what could happen to his place in the national team if he doesn’t play regularly next season.

Timber will no doubt be desperate to be involved with the Netherlands at the World Cup later this year, but the Mirror claim he’s worried that Louis van Gaal quickly dropped a big name like Georginio Wijnaldum after he played less at Paris Saint-Germain than at Liverpool.

Jurrien Timber is unsure about a transfer to Man Utd
Timber, 20, has seven senior caps to his name, so is surely less safe than someone like Wijnaldum, at least in theory, so it might be wise for him not to take such a big gamble ahead of this year’s huge international tournament.

Given his age, there will surely be time for Timber to get a big move to Old Trafford or somewhere else in the future, so he might do well not to rush into changing clubs this summer.

This would be a big issue for United, however, as they urgently need to strengthen at the back after their highest ever goals conceded in the Premier League era in 2021/22.

