Manchester United flop set to be handed lifeline under Erik ten Hag

Donny van de Beek is expected to be seen playing back at Old Trafford after it is revealed that Erik ten Hag has him in his plans.

Netherlands midfielder Van de Beek has had a rather disappointing and uneventful start to his Manchester United career after signing for the Red Devils from Ajax in the summer of 2020.

Since joining United, Van de Beek has only managed 27 Premier League appearances before he joined Everton on loan earlier this year.

However, things didn’t improve at the Merseyside club, with the 25-year-old struggling for both fitness and form, managing only seven appearances in all competitions for Frank Lampard’s side.

With that being said, it has been suggested in a recent tweet by transfer news specialist and CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano that Van de Beek looks set to play at Old Trafford again next season.

Erik ten Hag has Donny van de Beek in his plans for next season, as things stand. Been told he's now expected to play a role in Manchester United team.

Van de Beek is no stranger to the Red Devils’ newly-appointed boss, Erik ten Hag, who coached the player at Ajax a few years ago.

Van de Beek developed at the Netherlands club and joined the senior team in 2016. Donny made 110 appearances while under Ten Hag and directly contributed to 61 goals for Ajax during that time.

United fans will surely be hoping that Ten Hag will be able to bring Van de Beek back to his full potential.