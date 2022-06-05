Rumours have been circulating suggesting Gareth Bale may retire after being released from Real Madrid.

According to Sky Sports, Bale has considered retiring following the expiration of his Real Madrid contract. However, with Wales qualifying for the World Cup in the winter, he may need to find a club sharply to maximise his match fitness.

Bale has confirmed he will be postponing his retirement “for a little bit”, as seen in the video below from Football Daily.

"Can we categorically say we're postponing your retirement for a little while?" Bale: "For a little bit."

Bale’s passion for Wales becomes apparent every time they play, so there’s no doubt he will be wanting to be at a high-level of fitness leading up to the World Cup.