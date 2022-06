Video: Lionel Messi hits five goals in one game for Argentina

Lionel Messi sensationally managed to hit five goals in one game for Argentina against Estonia.

Messi is undoubtedly one of the best players to have ever graced a football pitch, and he certainly showed that on Sunday night. The PSG attacker hit five goals in one game, as Argentina breezed past Estonia.

With one penalty and four goals from open play, Messi is showing no signs of slowing down in his later years.

EL GOLAZO DE LIONEL ANDRÉS MESSI CUCCITTINI CON REPETICIONES ????https://t.co/5bZY1nWIp8 pic.twitter.com/UxTXb0yIuk — Argentina Gol (@BocaJrsGolArg01) June 5, 2022

After his impressive goal haul against Estonia, Messi has now overtaken Ferenc Puskas as the 4th-highest international goalscorer of all time.