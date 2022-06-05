Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo hit a first-half brace whilst on international duty with Portugal.

Ronaldo started on the bench in Portugal’s most recent game against Spain, but was brought into the starting eleven to face Switzerland on Sunday.

The Manchester United striker latched on to a Diogo Jota pass to rifle the ball past the Switzerland goalkeeper to give Portugal their second goal of the game. Shortly after, Ronaldo pounced on a rebound in the box to bag his brace, just before half-time.

Pictures below from Sport.TV Direto and DAZN Canada.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 117th international goal ?pic.twitter.com/F1M3Amj5jP — SMZ (@SMZRMCF) June 5, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo makes it two with a vintage finish ? pic.twitter.com/x2GCcaspsL — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) June 5, 2022

The 37-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down, and that will be music to the ears of Manchester United fans ahead of the new season.