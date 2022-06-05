Video: Sadio Mane scores record-breaking hat-trick for Senegal against Benin

Senegal were in action against Benin yesterday as qualification for the 2023 African Cup of Nations got underway on the continent and the fans of the Lions got to witness a record-breaking night.

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane scored a hat-trick to help his side to a 3-1 victory and the goals helped the forward leapfrog Henri Camara to become the highest-scoring player in Senegal football history.

Prior to the game, the Liverpool star had scored 29 goals on the international scene, a feat also achieved by Camara, who represented the West Africans between 1999 and 2008 in 99 appearances. Although that one goal was eventually going to come, to break the record with a hat-trick was something special, even by Mane’s standards.

The two penalties and a lovely chip from the 30-year-old can be seen below.

Qualifications FOR AFCON 2023. Sénégal ?? 3-0 Bénin ?? ? 12', 22' & 60' Sadio Mané Hat-trick for Sadio Mane against Benin at the hour mark as the forward becomes Senegal’s ?? all-time leading goal scorer with 32 goals. Legend. ???? pic.twitter.com/xoK0UdaODp — KØBÏÑÄ ËSSÄR ÑÏÇÇÒLÒ MÄKÄVËLÏ (@Sarkobina) June 4, 2022

Footage courtesy of RTS 1