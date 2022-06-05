Andriy Yarmolenko somehow guided Gareth Bale’s free-kick into his own net, giving Wales the lead against Ukraine.
Wales and Ukraine went head-to-head in a World Cup Play-Offfree-kickfree-kickfree-kick match, with the winner heading to Qatar in the winter.
Bale stepped up to the free-kick and sent a dangerous ball into the box, and Yarmolenko somehow headed it into his own goal.
Pictures below from Sky Sports, Bein Sports, and ESPN.
The former West Ham man will be gutted to have gifted Wales an early lead, after he played a pivotal role in Ukraine’s victory over Scotland in midweek.