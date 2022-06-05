Andriy Yarmolenko somehow guided Gareth Bale’s free-kick into his own net, giving Wales the lead against Ukraine.

Wales and Ukraine went head-to-head in a World Cup Play-Offfree-kickfree-kickfree-kick match, with the winner heading to Qatar in the winter.

Bale stepped up to the free-kick and sent a dangerous ball into the box, and Yarmolenko somehow headed it into his own goal.

Pictures below from Sky Sports, Bein Sports, and ESPN.

WALES LEAD! ??????? Gareth Bale's free-kick is diverted into his own net by

Andriy Yarmolenko! ? pic.twitter.com/cyj9ZrUlSK — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) June 5, 2022

WALES OPEN UP THE SCORING IN CARDIFF ? Gareth Bale's free kick is flicked on by Yarmolenko and into the back of the net. ? @ESPNFCpic.twitter.com/9cSfgv5plY — The Athletic Soccer (@TheAthleticSCCR) June 5, 2022

The former West Ham man will be gutted to have gifted Wales an early lead, after he played a pivotal role in Ukraine’s victory over Scotland in midweek.