West Ham will face stiff competition from Premier League clubs Nottingham Forest and Brighton for the signing of Strasbourg striker Habib Diallo.

West Ham will be in search of a striker this summer, hunting for a long-term replacement for Michail Antonio, who is reaching the latter stages of his career. One man they’re being linked with is Diallo, but they will face competition from Brighton and newly promoted Fulham, according to ESPN.

Diallo has managed 11 league goals this season, helping guide Strasbourg to a sixth-place finish in Ligue 1.

Brighton have had major struggles in front of goal in recent years, creating a vast amount of chances but unable to put the ball in the back of the net. Nottingham Forest relied heavily on Keinan Davis last season, but the towering centre forward was only on loan from Aston Villa.

With West Ham once again competing in Europe next season, Antonio is going to struggle coping with playing every single week, and being the only recognised striker at the club, reinforcements are necessary.

The Hammers should have more financial power over the other two interested clubs, so they could have a chance of securing Diallo’s signature.