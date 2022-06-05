Moyes ready to let Pellegrini signing walk for only £13million

West Ham are being tipped to let Issa Diop leave the club this summer.

The Hammers signed Dip while Manuel Pellegrini was in charge, and he initially looked highly promising at the London Stadium.

Now, however, it looks likely that West Ham will allow the 25-year-old a move away for the right price.

“He’s still ambitious and not that old relatively speaking. I think he’s definitely going to look at the market and see what comes up for him and I don’t think West Ham will stand in his way if he wants to go,” journalist Paul Brown told Give Me Sport.

West Ham fans won’t be too disappointed if Diop leaves, provided the club sign a replacement to give them more depth at the back.

