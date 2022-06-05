William Saliba has confirmed his wish to return to Arsenal this summer after spending the season on loan at Marseille.

The Gunners loanee has had a successful loan spell in France this season which saw him awarded the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year award by UNFP (Union Nationale des Footballeurs Professionels).

The 21-year-old has made 52 appearances in all competitions, assisting with Marseille’s second-place finish in Ligue 1 during his loan spell.

However, even after a successful time in France, the Frenchman reveals in his heart remains with parent club Arsenal and that he wishes for a return to England.

“J’appartiens à Arsenal, il me reste encore deux ans. Je serais à la reprise avec Arsenal. J’ai fait zéro match et j’ai quand même envie de leur montrer mon vrai visage et d’avoir la chance de jouer pour ces supporters et ce grand club.” Saliba sur son avenir @JulienMaynard pic.twitter.com/PpkmH8k1Va — Téléfoot (@telefoot_TF1) June 5, 2022

It is clear that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is also keen for Saliba to return to England after he told RMC Sport that:

“William Saliba has to come back. He has the experience to be competitive with us. We sent him to Marseille for his growth.

Arsenal fans will undoubtedly be excited to see the young France International return to the Emirates Stadium after a strong season at the Stade Velodrome, especially when the Mirror reported that Arsenal could lose key defender Gabriel Michaels.