Arsenal are said to have received a boost in their reported bid to re-sign Serge Gnabry this summer.

Gnabry endured a tricky spell at the Emirates Stadium earlier in his career, making jus 10 league appearances.

He was sent out on a loan spell with West Brom only to disappoint, and that saw him shipped out to Werder Bremen.

Little did Arsenal know, but Gnabry would go on to become a superstar, scoring 45 Bundesliga goals in 122 games from out wide.

The winger has been key for Bayern over recent years, and he has also scored an impressive 20 goals in 32 appearances for Germany.

Ahead of this summer, Gnabry is being linked with a move away from Germany this summer.

The 26-year-old is out of contract in 2023, and Bayern may have to sell him this summer to avoid losing him for nothing.

As detailed by the Daily Star, Arsenal are one of the teams interested in bringing Gnabry back, and they have received a boost.

That’s because, as reported by Marca, Real Madrid have now withdrawn their interest, removing one more obstacle from the Gunners.