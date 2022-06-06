Arsenal star has offers to leave after making transfer decision

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin reportedly has several offers to leave the club in this summer’s transfer window.

The Spain international supposedly has no plans to stay at the Emirates Stadium, according to Fabrizio Romano, who tweeted an update on his situation below…

Héctor Bellerín has no plans to continue at Arsenal next season. He hopes for Real Betis return but the deal is more than complicated because of financial reasons, it will take time. ?? #AFC Bellerín has received also other approaches and will decide his future soon. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2022

Arsenal fans may well be disappointed by this news, with Bellerin long establishing himself as something of a fan favourite with the Gunners.

It remains to be seen precisely where Bellerin will end up, but Romano says he hopes to stay at Real Betis after spending the season on loan with the La Liga club.

There could be other opportunities for the 27-year-old, however, who could be a tempting option for several clubs if he is made available by Arsenal.

Even if Bellerin hasn’t quite lived up to the potential he showed as a youngster, he is both a solid defender and has quality going forward, so could be seen as a bargain signing with the potential to improve again after some issues with fitness and form in the last few years.