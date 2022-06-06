Pundit Chris Sutton has advised Tottenham against a transfer move to re-sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid this summer.

The Wales international spent last season on loan at Spurs, but it’s clear he’s no longer quite at his best.

Sutton feels it would be a risk for Antonio Conte to try to bring Bale back to the club now as it increasingly seems like he’d struggle to compete in the Premier League.

“Yes, Colin Murray (BBC Presenter), yes inside source saying Cardiff,” said Sutton. “I mean it’s an interesting one, isn’t it?!

“Can he play at the top level in the Premier League? I am not so sure he can now.”

THFC have just signed Ivan Perisic out wide, so it’s debatable if they need another wide player this summer.