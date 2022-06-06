‘He isn’t top level’ – Sutton urges Conte not to sign CL winner

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Pundit Chris Sutton has advised Tottenham against a transfer move to re-sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid this summer.

The Wales international spent last season on loan at Spurs, but it’s clear he’s no longer quite at his best.

Sutton feels it would be a risk for Antonio Conte to try to bring Bale back to the club now as it increasingly seems like he’d struggle to compete in the Premier League.

“Yes, Colin Murray (BBC Presenter), yes inside source saying Cardiff,” said Sutton. “I mean it’s an interesting one, isn’t it?!

“Can he play at the top level in the Premier League? I am not so sure he can now.”

More Stories / Latest News
Man United intensify contacts over transfer move for €15-20m Chelsea target
Erik ten Hag advised to make surprise choice to replace Harry Maguire as Man United captain
“Moyes is happy” – £120k-a-week star will play for West Ham next season

THFC have just signed Ivan Perisic out wide, so it’s debatable if they need another wide player this summer.

More Stories Antonio Conte Chris Sutton Gareth Bale

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.