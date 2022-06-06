Bayern Munich set to table second bid for Liverpool star with agreement expected to be reached

Sadio Mane’s Liverpool exit is drawing closer as Bayern Munich are expected to reach an agreement with the Reds with a second bid for the 30-year-old.

According to SPORT1, Bayern’s first offer for Mane was rejected, which was reportedly around £25million and was submitted late last week. The bid for the Senegalese international consisted of a transfer fee of £21million and four more possible add-on fees, which would come to £4.66million should the targets be reached.

The Bundesliga side are determined to get the Liverpool star and are now expected to table a second offer which is expected to be sufficient enough for the Premier League side to accept.

SPORT1 reports that the fee of the second bid is expected to be a fixed fee of €35million with a further €5million in possible bonus payments and that should be enough to end Mane’s time at Anfield.

As for replacements, Jurgen Klopp is expected to sign one this summer but who that will be, remains to be seen. In his latest column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano stated that: “I wouldn’t pay too much attention to some of the speculation we’ve seen, including recent rumours involving Christian Pulisic and Raphinha being targets for Jurgen Klopp.”

Liverpool are waiting to complete negotiations for Mane before signing a replacement states the transfer journalist and whoever comes through the door at Anfield has big shoes to fill, as the Senegal international looks to conquer another challenge in Germany.