A Chelsea midfielder has reportedly been offered to Inter Milan this summer.

Thomas Tuchel will be looking to improve his squad this summer after a disappointing season.

The Blues finished third in the Premier League, some way behind the top two, and they failed to pick up silverware beyond the Club World Cup.

But aside from strengthening this summer, Tuchel will also need to trim his squad to get players who are surplus to requirements out the door.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Chelsea don’t see a future for Ruben Loftus-Cheek at Stamford Bridge.

The 26-year-old made 40 appearances this season, but he only made 13 Premier League starts.

The report claims Chelsea have now offered him to Inter ahead of the window officially opening.

It’s reported Loftus-Cheek would be interested in a move to Italy, but Inter are not likely to pay as much as £20million.

Instead, a loan move is said to be more likely, with the midfielder having previously spent time at Fulham and Crystal Palace.